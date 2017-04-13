Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

AC/DC's Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam
04-13-2017
.
Chris Glen

AC/DC's Angus Young is a legendary guitarist but during an impromptu all-star jam he decided that he wanted to play drums and that set the stage for a performance that the audience and rockers involved will never forget.

The unique jam session is just one of the memories that Chris Glen (The Sensational Alex Harvey Band and The Michael Schenker Group) shares in his new book "Chris Glen: The Bass Business." Ahead of this Friday's release of the new book, Glen revealed an excerpt that recounts that memorable night when he hit the stage with legendary drummer Cozy Powell, Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen and Robin Zander and Angus Young:

“MSG [which featured him and Powell at the time] had just finished a tour with Molly Hatchet, and we were about to do Canada with Cheap Trick. Seattle in America is a bit like Crewe in Britain – all trains seem to go through there, and all bands seem to go through there. So we were in this club in Seattle, and Cheap Trick were there, and AC/DC were there too – they had the same management as Michael. Angus Young is a tea drinker now, but I think back then he was still up for anything. So that’s what we were drinking … anything!

“We were all sat across six tables and there had been a band playing. The manager of the place said, ‘Come on, some of you guys play a song,’ and Cozy went, ‘Okay, who’s up for it?’ It was really a case of, ‘Who can still stand up?’

“So it was Cozy, me, Rick Nielsen, Robin Zander and Angus. We were just getting up and Angus decided he wanted to play drums, so Cozy said, ‘Right, let’s not play our real instruments!’ I’d already gone to pick up the bass, but Cozy said, ‘No, I’m playing the bass. You play the guitar.’ Rick and Robin were happy because there were keyboards and a microphone.

“We did ‘Highway to Hell,’ but the whole thing was a clusterf— ... Angus was trying to show me the chords while we did it. At one point he took my right arm and held it up the guitar neck to do the fingering!

“He could hold a beat and Rick was singing, and the bass is just bump-bump-bump, which was no problem for Cozy. But I was f—ing terrible. I remember at the end the crowd went wild – or maybe they were just angry. We said ‘Thank you!’ but we meant ‘Thank you for putting up with us.’

“Common sense prevailed and we didn’t do another song. But by that time, all the girls in the room had found out who we were, so that looked after itself. I just about remember thinking, ‘This is one for the book … ’ and here we are!”

The book's co-author, former Classic Rock news editor Martin Kielty is offering a signed limited-edition hardcover and a signed paperback via his website here.

advertisement

Chris Glen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Chris Glen T-shirts and Posters

More Chris Glen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


AC/DC's Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam


More Stories for Chris Glen

Chris Glen Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC's Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam- Blink 182 Giving Away New Song 'Can't Get You More Pregnant'- Yes Featuring ARW Add Dates To American Tour- more

Metallica Frontman Addresses Lady Gaga Speculation- J. Geils Found Dead At Home At Age 71- Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Album and Tour- Tool- more

Black Sabbath Plan Final Shows Documentary, Possible Live Album- Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Announced- The Exploited's Wattie Hospitalized- more

Page Too:
Morrissey Walks Off Stage Mid-Song During Concert- Metallica's Lollapalooza Chile Performance Streaming Online- The Chainsmokers Reveal Tragic Inspiration Behind 'Paris'- more

U2 and Rihanna Guest On Kendrick Lamar's New Album- Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw Lead Country Faith America- D.R.A.M. Scores Gold Record For Debut Album- more

Linkin Park Recruit Pusha T and Stormzy For New Track- Britney Spears Announces Final Piece Of Me Shows- Kenny Chesney Announce Final Concert Of 2017- Mariah Carey- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam

Blink 182 Giving Away New Song 'Can't Get You More Pregnant'

Yes Featuring ARW Add Dates To American Tour

Jack White's The Dead Weather Special Live Package Announced

Joseph Arthur Expands Redemption's Son With Lost Album

Yellowcard Say Goodbye With Release Of Their Final Video

Autograph Cofounder Keni Richards Passes Away

Cro-Mag, QOTSA Supergroup Bloodclot Announce U.S. Tour

Poison To Deliver A Few Twists On Comeback Tour

The Damned Things Supergroup Share Studio Video

Special One-Night Beatles Inspired 'Rock And Role' Event Announced

Haken Announce North American Anniversary Tour

King 810 Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Otherwise Announce Close To The Gods Tour

Flat Duo Jets Releasing Special Box Set For RSD

Anneke van Giersbergen's Vuur Announce Tour With Epica

• more

Page Too News Stories
Morrissey Walks Off Stage Mid-Song During Concert

Metallica's Lollapalooza Chile Performance Streaming Online

The Chainsmokers Reveal Tragic Inspiration Behind 'Paris'

Major Lazer Have Fun With Smartphone Obsession In 'Run Up' Video

Wiz Khalifa Announces New Mobile Game

Barry Adamson Launching New EP With European Tour

Broen Celebrate Album Deal With Release Of New Video

Caitlyn Smith Announce All The Way To Tacoma Documentary Premiere

Bubbles Erotica Release 'Cicada Arcade' Video

Singled Out: Rob Drabkin's Someday

U2 and Rihanna Guest On Kendrick Lamar's New Album

Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw Lead Country Faith America

D.R.A.M. Scores Gold Record For Debut Album

A R I Z O N A Release 'Electric Touch' Video, Announce Album

Pryti Streaming New Single 'Angst'

Tall Tall Trees Releases 'SeagullxEagle' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.