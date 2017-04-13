Broen Celebrate Album Deal With Release Of New Video

We were sent these details about the new clip: While in the studio recording new material, they decided to film themselves performing a live version of the song and chose the blue filter to match the colors of the singles cover-art made by Heida (who plays tuba in the band) and Lasse Marhaug.

According to the band "<3" " is "An inner dialogue. It is a conversation happening between two different parts of the self, the anxious, afraid and troubled part, and the part that needs to live life to the fullest and feel free, without anxiety, fear or baggage."

The lyrics are "similar to how someone would write to an ex- or present partner because, aren't we our closest partner? We need to love ourselves to enjoy life, and we need to embrace all parts of the self and not dwell on the past." Watch the video here.