Jack White's The Dead Weather Special Live Package Announced

A heart of the package is a live album that captured during the band's August 26th, 2009 performance at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, which has been billed as one of the group's best shows.

Fans have until April 30th to sign up for the service get the new package which will include 180-Gram Vinyl LP with Gatefold (with gig poster), a concert DVD, a 7" series single box and 7" single of "Three Dollar Hat" B/W "Lose The Right".

180-gram LP and DVD Tracklisting:

60 Feet Tall

Hang You From the Heavens

You Just Can't Win (originally by Them)

So Far From Your Weapon

A Child of a Few Hours is Burning to Death (originally by the West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band)

No Hassle Night

Will There Be Enough Water?

I Cut Like a Buffalo

Treat Me Like Your Mother

New Pony (originally by Bob Dylan)

7-inch on stormy yellow and black vinyl

"Three Dollar Hat" b/w "Lose the Right"

black and yellow vinyl