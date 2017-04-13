Wiz Khalifa Announces New Mobile Game

Khalifa promises "It's a fun game and I play it all the time. Better than Pokémon!" Fans will have the chance to sign up for a sneak-peek of the mobile game.

Those who sign up will have the opportunity to win a flight for two to Colorado, where winners will visit Wiz Khalifa's official Khalifa Kush dispensary, River Rock and hang out backstage at his Wiz Khalifa the Wellness Retreat tour stop in Colorado on 4/23. Other prizes include a Taylor Gang Merch Pack, a Wiz Khalifa Merch pack, and Taylor Gang stickers. Sign up here.