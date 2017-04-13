Yes Featuring ARW Add Dates To American Tour

The newly added dates include shows in the states of California (Friant), New York (Port Chester, Albany) and Florida (Melbourne, West Palm Beach and Miami).

The prog rock legends will be kicking off the trek in Stockton, Ca at the Bob Hope Theatre on August 26th and the outing is currently scheduled to conclude with the Miami concert at the Adrienne Arsht Center For The Performing Arts on October 14th.

Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Dates:

08/26 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre

08/28 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery

08/29 Friant, CA Table Mountain Casino

08/31 Las Vegas, NV Smith Center

09/2 Layton, UT The Kenley Amphitheater

09/3 Littleton, CO Hudson Gardens

09/5 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Center

09/8 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater (new showdate)

09/9 Hammond, IN Venue at the Horseshoe Casino

09/12 Kettering, OH Fraze Pavilion

09/13 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

09/15 Akron, OH Goodyear Theater at East End

09/16 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

09/18 Quebec City, QC Grand Theatre du Quebec City

09/19 Montreal, QC St. Denis Theatre

09/21 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre

09/23 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

09/24 Brookville, NY Tilles Center

09/27 Newark, NJ NJ PAC (NJ Performing Arts Center)

09/29 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center

09/30 Trenton, NJ Patriots Theater at the War Memorial

10/1 Philadelphia, PA Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center

10/4 Boston, MA Orpheum Theater

10/5 Albany, NY Palace Theatre

10/7 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

10/8 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

10/10 Melbourne, FL King Center For The Performing Arts

10/11 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/13 West Palm Beach, FL Kravis Center For The Perf. Arts

10/14 Miami, FL Adrienne Arsht Center For The Perf. Arts