Classic Bob Seger Track Getting Limited Edition Reissue

The label announced a special limited edition yellow-colored vinyl 7" single that will feature Bob Seger System's 1968 track "2+2=?" on side A along with classic track "Ivory" on the flip side.

"2+2=?" was remastered for this release directly from the analog tapes by Robert Vosgien and cut by Ron McMaster at Capitol Mastering and it was also be the first vinyl reissue of the song in almost four decades.

The label will be following up the RSD limited release with a wider standard black vinyl edition at a later date, according to the announcement.