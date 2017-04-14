Yes Rock Hall Induction Celebrated In The Studio

Of all the bands that came to the forefront of the progressive rock movement of the early 1970s, none found more critical and commercial success than Yes. What distinguished Yes from other progressive rock bands back then was that the grandeur of the music never obscured the melody of the songs. Jon Anderson's unmistakable high clear singing voice and bassist Chris Squire's harmonies gave Yes a focal point and a lyrical framework strong enough to support the band's dazzling musicianship.

Yes have now received the ultimate honor in Rock and Roll, induction into its Hall of Fame. In The Studio has opened its vaults to produce a two-part radio and online exclusive featuring interviews with Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman, Steve Howe, Tony Kaye, Bill Bruford, Alan White, Trevor Rabin, and YES co-founder the late Chris Squire. Below are highlights conducted by In The Studio host Redbeard:

Trevor Rabin: "People assume there is a controlled or organized system that we have for doing a record, and really it's totally disorganized, untogether. Nobody knows from one minute to the next what's going on!"

Jon Anderson: "I think Yes is something that hovers above the collective unit and keeps it in tow, keeps us working hard, and keeps our spirits in the right direction in order to make good music with a defined idea."

Co-Founder Chris Squire: " I think definitely the Yes theme has always been a hopeful one. I think we've used dark expressionism to show the difference between good and evil."



Rick Wakeman: "I was always convinced that what we were doing (on Fragile) was something very, very special."

Tony Kaye: "I think in many ways we stumble along looking for an opening."

Stream part one of the Yes Best of special here and part two here.