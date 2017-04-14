|
Yes Rock Hall Induction Celebrated In The Studio
.
Yes' long awaited induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame was celebrated in a two part episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands, which features exclusive interviews of members past and present. The show sent over these details: Of all the bands that came to the forefront of the progressive rock movement of the early 1970s, none found more critical and commercial success than Yes. What distinguished Yes from other progressive rock bands back then was that the grandeur of the music never obscured the melody of the songs. Jon Anderson's unmistakable high clear singing voice and bassist Chris Squire's harmonies gave Yes a focal point and a lyrical framework strong enough to support the band's dazzling musicianship. Yes have now received the ultimate honor in Rock and Roll, induction into its Hall of Fame. In The Studio has opened its vaults to produce a two-part radio and online exclusive featuring interviews with Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman, Steve Howe, Tony Kaye, Bill Bruford, Alan White, Trevor Rabin, and YES co-founder the late Chris Squire. Below are highlights conducted by In The Studio host Redbeard: Trevor Rabin: "People assume there is a controlled or organized system that we have for doing a record, and really it's totally disorganized, untogether. Nobody knows from one minute to the next what's going on!" Jon Anderson: "I think Yes is something that hovers above the collective unit and keeps it in tow, keeps us working hard, and keeps our spirits in the right direction in order to make good music with a defined idea." Co-Founder Chris Squire: " I think definitely the Yes theme has always been a hopeful one. I think we've used dark expressionism to show the difference between good and evil." Tony Kaye: "I think in many ways we stumble along looking for an opening." Stream part one of the Yes Best of special here and part two here.
Of all the bands that came to the forefront of the progressive rock movement of the early 1970s, none found more critical and commercial success than Yes. What distinguished Yes from other progressive rock bands back then was that the grandeur of the music never obscured the melody of the songs. Jon Anderson's unmistakable high clear singing voice and bassist Chris Squire's harmonies gave Yes a focal point and a lyrical framework strong enough to support the band's dazzling musicianship.
Yes have now received the ultimate honor in Rock and Roll, induction into its Hall of Fame. In The Studio has opened its vaults to produce a two-part radio and online exclusive featuring interviews with Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman, Steve Howe, Tony Kaye, Bill Bruford, Alan White, Trevor Rabin, and YES co-founder the late Chris Squire. Below are highlights conducted by In The Studio host Redbeard:
Trevor Rabin: "People assume there is a controlled or organized system that we have for doing a record, and really it's totally disorganized, untogether. Nobody knows from one minute to the next what's going on!"
Jon Anderson: "I think Yes is something that hovers above the collective unit and keeps it in tow, keeps us working hard, and keeps our spirits in the right direction in order to make good music with a defined idea."
Co-Founder Chris Squire: " I think definitely the Yes theme has always been a hopeful one. I think we've used dark expressionism to show the difference between good and evil."
Tony Kaye: "I think in many ways we stumble along looking for an opening."
Stream part one of the Yes Best of special here and part two here.
• Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland
• Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall Induction
• Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Good Goodbye'
• Freddie Mercury Biopic To Finally Hit Theaters Next Year
• David Bowie's 'Lazarus' Musical Going Virtual
• Killswitch Engage Announce Free VR Concert Broadcast
• Royal Blood Release 'Lights Out' Video
• Rob Halford And Jim Breuer Rock Judas Priest Classic
• Alt-J Release '3WW' Video and Expand American Tour
• Def Leppard TV Concert Special Announced
• Classic Bob Seger Track Getting Limited Edition Reissue
• All That Remains Stream New Song 'Louder'
• Music Artists Share Tributes To J. Geils
• The Kinks Ray Davies Says He Doesn't 'Have Many Friends'
• Yes Rock Hall Induction Celebrated In The Studio
• Tyga's Run In With Police Captured On Video
• Criminal Charges Unlikely Over Louis Tomlinson Airport Scuffle
• Shania Twain Announces She Will Joining 'The Voice'
• Ed Sheeran Settles $20 Million 'Photograph' Copyright Lawsuit
• Loretta Lynn Announces New Album 'Wouldn't It Be Great'
• John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Tribute Charlie Murphy
• Nav Recruits Drake and The Weeknd For 'Good For It' Video
• MTV Tap Ludacris to Host 'Fear Factor' Reboot
• Blake Shelton Does Surprise Performance At Grand Ole Opry
• Chance the Rapper Plans Special Birthday Bash For Charity
• Miley Cyrus' 'Dead Petz' Album Finally Released To Streaming Services
• Morrissey Walks Off Stage Mid-Song During Concert
• Metallica's Lollapalooza Chile Performance Streaming Online
• The Chainsmokers Reveal Tragic Inspiration Behind 'Paris'
• Major Lazer Have Fun With Smartphone Obsession In 'Run Up' Video
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.