Yes Share New 'Mirror In The Sky' Video

Prog rock legends Yes have released a brand new music video for an edited version of the title track to their 2023 album, "Mirror In The Sky," as they prepare to release a new Limited 2CD+Blu-ray Digipak edition of the album on April 5. This edition features the full album, plus the blu-ray including Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound & Instrumental Mixes of the album.

As we recently reported, the band will also return to the UK & Europe for 'The Classic Tales of YES Tour 2024' that will include many iconic tracks from the YES back-catalogue covering fifty-plus years. The tour will also include a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of 'Tales from Topographic Oceans' as well as music from their current album 'Mirror To The Sky.'

"We're all excited to be bringing our show home to Europe and the UK!" says Steve Howe, "We've selected a new playlist of Yes music but with some firm favourites in there too, of course! To keep our performances fresh, we 'now' carry our own lights, so we can present a consistent show each night, designed for us by William Succuso ........ Looking forward to seeing you out there!"

"We are very much looking forward to the 2024 European leg of our YES Classic Tales Tour. Having recently completed the US, we are now really excited to bring that out to all our fans in the UK and Europe. It promises to be one of our most interesting sets to date, scanning through much of YES's history and with some previously unheard pieces as well as music from our latest album, 'Mirror To The Sky'. Bring it on and see you all out there!" Best, Geoff Downes

