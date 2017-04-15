Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special Announced
04-15-2017
.
James Corden

(Radio.com) Fans of the hit "Carpool Karaoke" segment on The Late Late Show starring James Corden won't have to stay up late to see why it has become so popular.

There are plenty of great moments from "Carpool Karaoke" . From Justin Bieber and Corden switching outfits to Corden donning an iconic Sia wig, fans cannot get enough of the hilarity.

Now, CBS will present a new The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, featuring an all-new video, Toddlerography and Corden's favorite moments from the show May 22 at 10:00 p.m. ET. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

James Corden Music, DVDs, Books and more

James Corden T-shirts and Posters

More James Corden News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special Announced

James Corden Vs Demi Lovato In Divas Singing Competition

Linkin Park Have Hard Time With James Corden's 'Bandmate Game'

James Corden Invents Thr33way Boy Band For Mockumentary

James Corden Challenges Ice Cube To 1-On-1 Basketball

James Corden and Ellen In 'Finish the Lyric' Battle

Adam Lambert and James Corden Do Queen Sing Off Battle

Sting Does Singing Battle With James Corden

James Corden Turns Kanye West Lyrics Into Soap Opera

James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke' Being Revamped


More Stories for James Corden

James Corden Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall- Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland- Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall- more

AC/DC's Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam- Blink 182 Giving Away New Song 'Can't Get You More Pregnant'- Yes Featuring ARW Add Dates To American Tour- more

Metallica Frontman Addresses Lady Gaga Speculation- J. Geils Found Dead At Home At Age 71- Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Album and Tour- Tool- more

Page Too:
Another New Kendrick Lamar Album Rumored- Drake Does Surprise Performance At 21 Savage Concert- Harry Styles Almost Cast As Han Solo In 'Star Wars' Movie- more

Harry Styles Reveals Solo Release Date And Details- Tyga's Run In With Police Captured On Video- Criminal Charges Unlikely Over Louis Tomlinson Airport Scuffle- more

Morrissey Walks Off Stage Mid-Song During Concert- Metallica's Lollapalooza Chile Performance Streaming Online- The Chainsmokers Reveal Tragic Inspiration Behind 'Paris'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Take On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall

Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland

Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall Induction

Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Good Goodbye'

Freddie Mercury Biopic To Finally Hit Theaters Next Year

David Bowie's 'Lazarus' Musical Going Virtual

Killswitch Engage Announce Free VR Concert Broadcast

Royal Blood Release 'Lights Out' Video

Rob Halford And Jim Breuer Rock Judas Priest Classic

Alt-J Release '3WW' Video and Expand American Tour

Def Leppard TV Concert Special Announced

Classic Bob Seger Track Getting Limited Edition Reissue

All That Remains Stream New Song 'Louder'

Music Artists Share Tributes To J. Geils

The Kinks Ray Davies Says He Doesn't 'Have Many Friends'

Yes Rock Hall Induction Celebrated In The Studio

• more

Page Too News Stories
Another New Kendrick Lamar Album Rumored

Drake Does Surprise Performance At 21 Savage Concert

Harry Styles Almost Cast As Han Solo In 'Star Wars' Movie

Newly Discovered Shrimp Named After Pink Floyd

Ed Sheeran Surprises Galway Residents With Music Video Shoot

Remy Ma Insults Nicki Minaj on 'Hip-Hop Squares'

Ryan Phillippe Will Never Let Katy Perry Out of His Basement

Ringo Starr Asked If Beatles Are Bigger Than Justin Bieber

Alanis Morissette Reacts To Former Manager's Apology

Paramore Stars Do Surprise Radiohead Cover

Gorillaz Frontman Damon Albarn Talks 'Andromeda'

Sam Hunt Rumored To Be Getting Married This Weekend

Lorde Reveals The Theme Of Melodrama Album

Halsey Energized For New Album Following The Chainsmokers Collab

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special Announced

Brad Paisley Goes Back To The 80s With 'Last Time For Everything' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.