Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special Announced

There are plenty of great moments from "Carpool Karaoke" . From Justin Bieber and Corden switching outfits to Corden donning an iconic Sia wig, fans cannot get enough of the hilarity.

Now, CBS will present a new The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, featuring an all-new video, Toddlerography and Corden's favorite moments from the show May 22 at 10:00 p.m. ET. Read more here.