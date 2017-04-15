Lady Gaga Rumored To Swallow Snakes At Coachella

In the video, Mother Monster appears to swallow a snake, just as a snake would its prey, according to Idolator. This would not be the first time Gaga has consumed a strange object, such as in the singer's 2009 "Alejandro" music video, where she swallowed a rosary, according to Rolling Stone.

"Well, you know, there's always a 'wow with Gaga at some point," Gaga's choreographer and visual director, Richy Jackson, revealed to EW about the singer's upcoming performance. "That's all I can say! There's always something." Check out the fan video here.