G-Eazy and Kehlani Provide Key Track To 'Fate of the Furious'

Without giving up much in terms of plot, G-Eazy describes the magnitude his inclusion on the soundtrack had on him. "The song is in the last scene, the Simba scene, where Vin Diesel holds his -- not to ruin the whole thing -- he holds his baby up like Simba and the song comes on. I just looked at Kehlani and I was like' I had chills," Eazy told 92.3 AMP Radio.

"That's such a big franchise, such a big moment, such a big opportunity to do a song for the soundtrack but to do the lead single' it was dope." Read more here.