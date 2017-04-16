Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

G-Eazy and Kehlani Provide Key Track To 'Fate of the Furious'
04-16-2017
The Fate of the Furious

(Radio.com) The latest entry in the Fate of the Furious pantheon will include another rapper/singer duo with Oakland's G-Eazy and Kehlani. "Good Life" will be the soundtrack's lead single and holds the coveted position of setting the mood for the movie's final scene.

Without giving up much in terms of plot, G-Eazy describes the magnitude his inclusion on the soundtrack had on him. "The song is in the last scene, the Simba scene, where Vin Diesel holds his -- not to ruin the whole thing -- he holds his baby up like Simba and the song comes on. I just looked at Kehlani and I was like' I had chills," Eazy told 92.3 AMP Radio.

"That's such a big franchise, such a big moment, such a big opportunity to do a song for the soundtrack but to do the lead single' it was dope." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

The Fate of the Furious Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Fate of the Furious T-shirts and Posters

More The Fate of the Furious News

G-Eazy and Kehlani Provide Key Track To 'Fate of the Furious'

The Fate of the Furious Music
