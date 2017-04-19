Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paul Collins' Beat's Lost EPs To Finally Be Released
04-19-2017
.
Paul Collins

Two lost EPs from Paul Collins' Beat will finally see the light of day. They have been combined into one album "Long Time Gone / To Beat Or Not To Beat" and will be released on April 28th.

The album is set to be offered in various formats including vinyl, CD, cassette and digitally. We were sent the following details: Paul Collins' (from The Nerves, The Breakaways) two long lost EPs with his band The Beat from the early '80s make it to Lolipop Records as the first re-issue on all formats in over 30 years, from the "king of power pop" himself.

To Beat Or Not To Beat was recorded in New York in 1983 at The Ranch with John Mathias (The Romantics) and Paul Collins/Steven Huff producing. It was released in the U.S. by Jem/Passport Records and then it was later released in Europe on Closer Records France and Dro Records Spain.

The single "All Over The World" was featured regularly on KROQ in Los Angeles and got a lot of airplay in France and in Spain. Steve and Paul toured in Europe off that record for several years until they wound up in London where they recorded their follow-up EP Long Time Gone, just before returning to the States. Long Time Gone was released in 1985 on Closer France and Dro Spain, and both records were released as a two-fer on Wounded Bird Records in 2004. Paul recalls those days fondly, "I remember getting an $800 royalty check for 'All Over The World' when I was living in San Francisco so I went out and bought a used green DatB210! I would always hum 'All Over The World' as I drove up and down all those hills in SF!"

Long Time Gone / To Beat Or Not To Beat Tracklisting:
Broken Hearted
Long Time Gone
Working On A Good Thing
Find Somebody Else
Standing In The Rain
Good Times
All Over The World
Dance Dance
Making You Mine
Burning Desire
Give Me The Drugs
Always Got You On My Mind

