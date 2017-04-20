Drake The Victim Of A Strange Break In

They report that the intruder didn't have her eyes on fancy jewels or expensive trinkets. Strangely, 24-year-old Mesha Collins broke into Drake's pad and locked herself in a room surrounded by opened bottles of water and soda, reports USA Today.

Collins was arrested on the scene and has been charged with entering a residence with intent to steal a victim's property, and her bail is set at $100,000. Read more here.