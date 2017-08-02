Singled Out: Kobra and the Lotus' You Don't Know

I knew this album had to be another major step up and evolution in composition, creativity, and musicianship. It also had to be a more relatable album to people and what they were experiencing in their lives. I really wanted our music to bring strength and encouragement to everyone that listened to it. A feeling of not being alone.

I had made an unwavering decision to relocate the band to Denmark for a few months to work with producer Jacob Hansen. You have to understand this meant complete isolation from most of the world as Jacob lives in Ribe, the oldest settlement in Denmark. I also wanted us to write most of the album there, in the studio, all together like they did in the 70's. Everyone thought I was crazy but they jumped on board half convinced. After several days of pulling our hair out and sleepless nights of stressing over how to accomplish the initial direction we we're wanting to work toward, we finally wrote the music to 'You Don't Know'. It was the ice breaker for the album. It set the precedent for what was to come from us. I quickly remembered I had jotted a quick note in my phone one day during our tour the previous year through Europe. The note said "You don't know what it's like to be me".

At the time, this was also a direct expression for myself. You can hear the raw agony inside the singing because it was really happening in that moment. There were many stressful things happening inside my personal life within my family, my band, and people inside the industry. I'd been thrown under the bus several times as well, something I've never done to anyone in my life and don't value. It's challenging to be the person also pushing the project and running the show. I think it must be like being a mother when your kids forget you have feelings too and take you for granted. It's not intentional but it's natural and it can really hurt sometimes. Then I thought to myself…..you know what…..this has got to be something that everyone feels sometimes. Completely and utterly misunderstood. "You don't know what it's like to be me"….. yea no one does and we actually don't know why anyone is the way they are. We ALL really could learn to have a little more compassion and empathy. I learned a lot while writing on this album.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!