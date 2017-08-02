Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Supergroup White Noise Owl Release 'Something' Video
08-02-2017
.
White Noise Owl

Lo-Pro, Snot, Evanescence and Black Label Society supergroup White Noise Owl have released a music video for their track "Something", which comes from their forthcoming album "Condition Critical".

Frontman Pete Murray had this to say "Although we wrote 'Something' a while ago, sadly, the lyrics seem to be timeless. We've lost a lot of heroes lately. Mental illness does not discriminate. The truth is that we're living in dark times, we're all fighting our own battles and dragging around our own baggage. I think the message of the song is that you're not alone - there are lots of us out here doing our best with what we have and we need each other! Therefore, we have to hang on.

"The bigger issue that I think the video brings to life is the loss of human contact we've suffered as a species. If we're there for each other and support each other human to human we fuel a greater power in the universe and we keep the light alive."

Drummer Will Hunt added: "In the unfortunate and sad wake of tragedies we've seen happen lately to some of our friends and heroes, 'Something' should be a battle cry for the belief that there's hope for us all, that things can and will get better, and that all of us have at least someone who can help pick us up when we've fallen. And to add to that, most definitively and very pointedly, that suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem... you matter, you are loved, and the world needs you." Watch the video here.

advertisement

White Noise Owl Music, DVDs, Books and more

White Noise Owl T-shirts and Posters

More White Noise Owl News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Supergroup White Noise Owl Release 'Something' Video


More Stories for White Noise Owl

White Noise Owl Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert- Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album- Chester Bennington's First Wife Pays Tribute To Late Singer- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Crashes His Austin A35- Video From The Eagles Classic East Fest Set Goes Online- Metallica Play Tribute To Van Halen In Band's Hometown- more

Axl Rose Rocks AC/DC Classic With Billy Joel- Eagles Moving Forward Tentatively Without Glenn Frey- Video From Guns N' Roses Tour Kickoff Goes Online-Chester Bennington- more

Page Too:
Macklemore Reportedly Involved In Serious Head-On Collision- Q-Tip Says NYC Show Was Tribe Called Quest's 'Last'- MTV Announces Resurrection Of TRL And Reveals Hosts- more

Lady Gaga Dragged Into Dr. Luke And Kesha Legal Battle- Kodak Black Teams With Future For 'Boost My Ego'- Florida Georgia Line Go Vegas For 'Smooth' Video- more

Sam Hunt Reveals He Is Stepping Back From Music- Rick Ross Apologizes Insensitive Comment About Women- Kendrick Lamar Reveals Producer He Dreams Of Working With- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert

Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album

Chester Bennington's First Wife Pays Tribute To Late Singer

Nirvana's Krist Novoselic Debuts First Song From New Band

Singled Out: Kobra and the Lotus' You Don't Know

The Who Announce Career-Spanning 5 Disc Box Set

Primus Stream First Song From New Album 'The Desaturating Seven'

Eagles' Joe Walsh To Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Mastodon Stream Video Clip For 'Steambreather'

UFO Announce New Covers Album 'The Salentino Cuts'

Nine Inch Nails Debuts 'She's Gone Away' at Intimate Club Show

Supergroup White Noise Owl Release 'Something' Video

Extreme Announce European Fall Tour

Fall Out Boy's New Record A Fresh Start Says Pete Wentz

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Crashes His Austin A35

Video From The Eagles Classic East Fest Set Goes Online

• more

Page Too News Stories
Macklemore Reportedly Involved In Serious Head-On Collision

Q-Tip Says NYC Show Was Tribe Called Quest's 'Last'

MTV Announces Resurrection Of TRL And Reveals New Hosts

Nicki Minaj Teases Collaboration With Migos' Quavo

Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit Over St. Pablo Tour

Louis Tomlinson Shares His View On Justin Bieber Tour Cancellation

R. Kelly Cancels Shows Amid Cult Allegations Controversy

Katy Perry Giving Away Tickets To Boys And Girls Club Volunteers

Joe Jonas Explains Appearance In Charli XCX's 'Boys' Video

Sia Announces She Is Releasing New Christmas Album

Lady Gaga Dragged Into Dr. Luke And Kesha Legal Battle

Kodak Black Teams With Future For 'Boost My Ego'

Florida Georgia Line Go Vegas For 'Smooth' Video

Lana Del Rey Shares Her Stevie Nicks Experience

Singled Out: SIR's So Cold

Jason Aldean's Wife Reveals Expected Baby Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.