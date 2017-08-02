Supergroup White Noise Owl Release 'Something' Video

08-02-2017

.

Lo-Pro, Snot, Evanescence and Black Label Society supergroup White Noise Owl have released a music video for their track "Something", which comes from their forthcoming album "Condition Critical".



Frontman Pete Murray had this to say "Although we wrote 'Something' a while ago, sadly, the lyrics seem to be timeless. We've lost a lot of heroes lately. Mental illness does not discriminate. The truth is that we're living in dark times, we're all fighting our own battles and dragging around our own baggage. I think the message of the song is that you're not alone - there are lots of us out here doing our best with what we have and we need each other! Therefore, we have to hang on. "The bigger issue that I think the video brings to life is the loss of human contact we've suffered as a species. If we're there for each other and support each other human to human we fuel a greater power in the universe and we keep the light alive."



Drummer Will Hunt added: "In the unfortunate and sad wake of tragedies we've seen happen lately to some of our friends and heroes, 'Something' should be a battle cry for the belief that there's hope for us all, that things can and will get better, and that all of us have at least someone who can help pick us up when we've fallen. And to add to that, most definitively and very pointedly, that suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem... you matter, you are loved, and the world needs you." Watch the video here.