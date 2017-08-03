Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven Announce Campout Festival

The venue is located in Pioneertown, near Joshua Tree in the high desert of Southern California, where Cracker recorded their signature album Kerosene Hat back in 1993 in the now-closed movie soundstage next to the Palace.



Collectively both bands have released four albums in the last few years as their own personal odes to the north and south regions of California - Cracker's 2014 double album Berkeley to Bakersfield and CVB's last two studio efforts, La Costa Perdida from 2013 and El Camino Real from 2014. Along with performing a wealth of this more recent material, both bands will also be digging into their vast catalogs of radio staples, college favorites and deep cuts.



CRACKER / CAMPER VAN BEETHOVEN'S CAMPOUT 13 LINE-UP

Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace, 53688 Pioneertown Road, Pioneertown, CA (760) 365-5956



Thursday August 31

Cracker Duo 10:30 - 11:15

Johnny Hickman 9:45 - 10:20

David Lowery 9:00 - 9:40

20 minute loop- 8:00 - 8:45

Doors 7:00



Friday September 1

Camper Van Beethoven 9:15 - 10:30 (outside)

Tribesmen 8:00 - 8:40 (outside)

Jonathan Segel 7:00 - 7:30 (outside)

The Dangers 6:30 - 7:15 (inside)

Thelma and Sleeze 10:45 - 11:30 (inside)

Doors 6:30 Doors

Saturday September 2

Cracker 9:20 - 10:35 (outside)

Black Marshmallows 8:10- 8:50 (outside)

Jake Houston and the Royal Flush 7:00- 7:45 (outside)

Indio Romero 7:45- 8:30 (inside)

Victor Krummenacher Band 10:45 - 11:45 (inside)



Campout 13 three-day and single-day passes are now on sale. $100 for all 3 days and signed poster, or $25 for Friday or Saturday single day passes.