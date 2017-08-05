J. Cole Takes Break From Tour To Visit San Quentin Inmates

"We got the opportunity to spend the day at San Quentin State Prison talking and meeting inmates who will never see the outside again," Cole's manager Ibrahim Hamad captioned in images from the visit. "That experience was a life changing experience and wish I had the ability to put that in a caption but that wouldn't be doing it justice."

Dreamville's Art Direction and Graphic Design Felton Brown also shared photos of the visit, writing: "One of the most moving moments since this new journey. Spent a day with some brothers whose stories go unheard behind the wall. Learned a lot, so much work to be done. This system will try to not give you a voice but we're listening." Check out the photos here.