Aaron Carter Comes Out As Bisexual Via Social Media

Over the weekend, Aaron decided to get a big piece of personal information off his chest: The former teen star came out as bisexual on Twitter. "To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans," he wrote. "There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life."

He then described a lifelong process of coming to terms with his sexual orientation: 'This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me," he wrote. "I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn't until I was 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with." Read more here.