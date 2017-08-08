|
Aaron Carter Comes Out As Bisexual Via Social Media
.
(Radio.com) Aaron Carter has had a rough summer so far, from his DUI refusal charge to ongoing animosity with his brother, Backstreet Boy member Nick Carter. He has also lifted the lid on struggling with an eating disorder and online trolls. Over the weekend, Aaron decided to get a big piece of personal information off his chest: The former teen star came out as bisexual on Twitter. "To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans," he wrote. "There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life." He then described a lifelong process of coming to terms with his sexual orientation: 'This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me," he wrote. "I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn't until I was 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
