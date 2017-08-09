Jay Z, Nas Rap Biggie Lyrics in Notorious B.I.G. Documentary Trailer

Biggie: The Life of the Notorious B.I.G. is the first authorized retelling of the Biggie Smalls story and director Mark Ford called on some of rap's biggest names.

In a new trailer, Jay and Nas rap a few bars from "Who Shot Ya?" the B-side from Biggie's "Big Poppa" single. "I can hear the sweat trickling down your cheek," Jay begins. "Heartbeat sound like Sasquatch feet," Nas continues.

Biggie: The Life of the Notorious B.I.G., which premieres September 4 on A&E, promises to be a "personal and revealing" look inside the life and death of one of rap's most influential pioneers. In addition to interviews with Nas and Jay, the doc features discussions with Biggie's widow Faith Evans and his mother Voletta Wallace. Watch the trailer for the documentary here.