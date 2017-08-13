Big Boi Gives Puppy To 5-Year-Old Girl Paralyzed in Shooting

Big Boi heard about the family's hardship and had a special gift. The rapper, who, moonlights as a dog breeder, gifted Abriya one of the bulldog puppies from his brood. Abriya named the puppy "King" and was overjoyed by the present.

Reporter Lori Wilson from WSBTV was there when Big Boi gave the adorable gift and tweeted "She's been wanting a puppy since b4 she was paralyzed waist down by gunfire in April. See an ATL legend make her day" watch footage here.