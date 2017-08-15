David Bowie Featured In New Episode of 'Twin Peaks'

In Sunday night's episode of the Showtime reboot Twin Peaks: The Return, Bowie's character appeared during FBI director Gordon Cole's (played by series creator David Lynch) description of a strange and revelatory dream he had, according to Spin.

Last year, Harry Goaz (who plays the character Andy) mentioned to Dallas News that Bowie was supposed to return for another cameo for the revamped season, but was unable to do so before he passed away. Read more here.