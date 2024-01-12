Ozzy, Slash, Brian May, Gene Simmons Tribute David Bowie on This Day In Rock 2016

The top Day in Rock story on this day in 2016 featured music stars reacting to sad passing of music legend David Bowie, who died on January 10, 2016 following an 18-month battle with cancer.

Stars across the spectrum of music paid tribute to Bowie including Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, KISS star Gene Simmons, Queen guitarist Brian May and Billy Idol.

Ozzy Osbourne: "I just can't believe it. I am in total shock about David Bowie's passing. It's crazy. Never in a million years did I think that we would lose such an amazing guy so young. I guess I thought he would live forever. I'm at a loss for words right now. Wow."

Gene Simmons: "Sad to say, Davie Bowie has passed. Condolences to the Bowie family. Bowie's 'Changes' and the entire Ziggy story songs were a major musical influence for me. He will be sorely missed."

Billy Idol: "Nearly brought to tears by sudden news of @DavidBowieReal David Bowie's passing RIP. He inspired us to go beyond the norm & reach out & dispel the void of life in 70's England wth r own art forms."

Queen's Brian May: "David Bowie gone. He was a fearsome talent, and the loss to music and culture from his passing is inestimable. In and out of our lives, always challenging and innovative, and shocking. Sincere condolences to his family. But what a life. All hail, David Bowie, Star Man, Hero. RIP."

Slash: "There aren't words enough to express the feeling of loss in this moment. RIP David. You will be missed beyond measure."

