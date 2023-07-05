Singled Out: Kelly Deco's David Bowie's Brain

Kelly Deco recently released his new album "Constellation". To celebrate we asked him to tell us about one of the tracks, and he selected "David Bowie's Brain". Here is the story:
Many Artists have shone long and bright while telling their artistic story and are now gone. The Kelly Deco "Constellation" record is intentionally aimed at what I call VictorianFuturism. Retro-futuristic outer-regions-of-space rock, love, and galactic fantasy, a constellation of old and new shifting figures moving through space with imaginary twists inspiring the future from the celestial past. Visitations that continue to look at how the now is a piece of everything gone before us.
Anthony Newley, David Bowie, Laura Nero, Van Morrison, Meatloaf, Jethro Tull, Moody Blues, Edward Hopper, ELO, all influence my musical vision as I continue stories from where the departed have left us.
Throughout Kelly Deco "Constellation", the sky teller is offering a fascinating cinematic look at how it is WE who are moving through space and not the stars.
I write all the music first on acoustic guitar, play with a Classical pianist accompaniment, record to iPad, then let the words come into the song.
In David Bowie's Brain, we enter a world where trouble has happened on a space adventure and the mind of a lost astronaut is fading.
To tell this story I had to borrow from known earth life events to get to understand what IS and to get to know David Bowie but all we have is traces in time.
All the parts of David Bowie's life are complicated and so the narrative stays simple.
If we go into a dream-like Inception we might find the answer. But it is simpler.
It is all fashion and limousines and a trip for fun. There is no knowing the mind of an artist like David Bowie. And David Bowie's Brain.
