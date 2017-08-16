Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bruno Mars Donating $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims
08-16-2017
.
Bruno Mars

(Radio.com) Bruno Mars shocked his sold-out Auburn Hills, MI audience on Saturday (August 12) when he announced he will donate $1 million from the show's proceeds to provide aid to Flint water crisis victims.

"I'm very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause," Mars said. "Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster.

"As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Bruno Mars Music, DVDs, Books and more

Bruno Mars T-shirts and Posters

More Bruno Mars News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Bruno Mars Donating $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims

Bruno Mars Releases 'Versace on the Floor' Video Starring Zendaya

Donatella Versace Toasts Bruno Mars With Model Filled Video

Bruno Mars Stopped His BET Awards Performance Twice

Bruno Mars And David Guetta Reveal 'Versace on The Floor' Remix

Bruno Mars Shares Prince Tribute Rehearsal Footage

Bruno Mars Celebrates End Of European Tour With Video

Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj Performing At Billboard Music Awards

Bruno Mars Adds Ludacris To Gucci Mane Remix

Anderson .Paak Records At Abbey Road With Bruno Mars and Nile Rodgers


More Stories for Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group- Robert Plant Teases New Music- Skid Row Idea Of Sebastian Bach Reunion- Metallica Live 'Enter Sandman' Video- more

The Eagles New Lineup Announce 'Evening With' Shows- Nile Rodgers Hospitalized And Misses First Show Of Career- Cliff Burton's 92-Year-Old Dad Tours With Metallica- more

Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor Reveals His Wake Up Call- Def Leppard Stream Full Step Inside Hysteria At 30 Documentary- Lamb Of God Star Further Explains Hiatus Plans- more

Page Too:
Fergie Poses Nude And Hints At New Music- Justin Bieber Reveals His Mayweather V McGregor Prediction- Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests- more

Taylor Swift Court Battle Jury Reaches A Verdict- Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short- Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'- Bruno Mars- more

Grandmaster Flash's Kidd Creole Indicted for Murder- DMX Ordered Confined To Home For Bail Violations- Fifth Harmony Release 'Angel' Music Video- A$AP Ferg Featuring Migos- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Teases New Music

Metallica Release Live 'Enter Sandman' Video

Skid Row Star Addresses Idea Of Sebastian Bach Reunion

Slash Is Gibson's First Global Brand Ambassador

Singled Out: Freddie Nelson's Light

Papa Roach Release 'American Dreams' Video

Flea Has Strong Reaction To Music Education Funding Cuts

Thirty Seconds to Mars Call On Fans For Ideas

Graham Nash Extends North American Tour

Converge Stream New Song and Reveal Album Details

Billy Idol To Rock Late Night TV This Week

Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

Volbeat Release 'For Evigt' Live Video Ahead Of Tour Dates

David Crosby Claims Ted Nugent 'Not Good Enough' For Rock Hall

The Eagles New Lineup Announce 'Evening With' Shows

• more

Page Too News Stories
Fergie Poses Nude And Hints At New Music

Justin Bieber Reveals His Mayweather V McGregor Prediction

Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests

Bruno Mars Donating $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims

Jay-Z Has Message For Fans Suffering From Depression

Kid Cudi Announces North American Tour

Thomas Rhett Joins panel of judges For Miss America

Blake Shelton Announces His New Live EP

Pink To Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at VMAs

Deadmau5 Drops $15K on 'Rick and Morty' Favorite McDonald's Szechuan Sauce

Luke Combs Releases 'When It Rains It Pours' Music Video

Khalid Talks Mashmello Collaboration 'Silence'

Taylor Swift Court Battle Jury Reaches A Verdict

Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short

Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'

Bruno Mars Releases 'Versace on the Floor' Video Starring Zendaya

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.