Jay-Z Has Message For Fans Suffering From Depression

"Someone needs to talk you through why you're feeling these feelings." While JAY-Z urged anyone feeling depressed, anxious, angry or suicidal to find a good psychiatrist, he admitted that there's a stigma in the African-American community about therapists.

'We can't go to get therapists," he said, expressing the attitude of many who need help. 'You crazy at that point. It's like, 'A psychiatrist? You crazy.'" Read more here.