Luke Combs Releases 'When It Rains It Pours' Music Video
08-16-2017
Luke Combs

(Radio.com) Luke Combs released a music video for the song "When It Rains It Pours" on Tuesday (August 15). Combs co-wrote the video treatment with director Tyler Adams, and called in his best friends from high school to appear in the clip, in which the singer falls into some good fortune when a girlfriend leaves him after a night of hard partying.

"Every night on tour when we start playing 'When It Rains It Pours,' you can feel the fans kick it up a notch," Combs explained in a press release.

"It's just a fun song and I always think 'Damn, I kinda wanna be this guy in the song. He's got it figured out.' So for the video, I convinced my buddies to meet me in Charleston, we traced the footsteps of the song for two days at the beach and somehow they let us film it as an official music video. I hope the fans have as much fun watching this as we had making it."

Watch the video below. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

