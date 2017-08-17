Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Bombing Victims to Receive $324K Each

The fund, which was established after the horrific incident at Grande's show on May 22, has raised more than $23 million. A portion of the money was generated through the singer's One Love Manchester concert which featured such acts as Liam Gallagher, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus. Grande also donated the proceeds from a special re-release of her song "One Last Time" along with a cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

"The payments will ensure the families benefit from the phenomenal outpouring of public support following the attack," the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund explained in a press release (via Billboard). Read more here.