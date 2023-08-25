Ariana Grande Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Yours Truly

() Grammy winning, multi-platinum recording artist and international superstar, Ariana Grande celebrates a decade of her multi-platinum chart-topping full-length debut, Yours Truly, with the digital release of Yours Truly Deluxe Edition out now via Republic Records. A special Yours Truly Deluxe Vinyl Edition will be available for preorder on Monday, August 28.

For the first time, she notably expanded the original LP with six new live performance tracks. These six Live From London performances include Yours Truly-era staples. Alongside the digital release, Grande shared performance videos of "Honeymoon Avenue" and "Daydreamin'".

Continuing the celebration all week, she will share performance videos of "Baby I" on August 27, "Tattooed Heart" & "Right There" on August 29, and finish out the week with "The Way" on August 30. Between these releases, Grande will share special Q&A videos, behind the scenes videos, and a merch capsule.

Grande originally unveiled Yours Truly on August 30, 2013. It notably bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200, and kickstarted an unrivaled hot streak for her as she became "the first artist to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 with a lead single from each of her first six studio albums" with the triple-platinum "The Way" [feat. Mac Miller].

