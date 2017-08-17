Elvis Presley's Grave Now Requires A Toll

For decades, fans would travel to Graceland to remember the King without paying. This year, however, things have changed. The entrance price to walk past Presley's grave is now $28.75 and fans aren't too happy about it.

"I looked forward to going down there this year, and they come up with all this," longtime Presley fan Fred Schwarz told FOX. "I don't want to even go to Memphis anymore. The people running that are not Elvis fans. They are in business. Corporations, they want the bottom line."

On Tuesday evening (August 15), the annual candlelight vigil was held commemorating Presley's death. The vigil runs through Wednesday and this time fans had to purchase an Elvis Week Property Pass wristband to be allowed to walk up the driveway and visit the graves where Presley and his relatives are buried. Read more here.