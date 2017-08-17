Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Elvis Presley's Grave Now Requires A Toll
08-17-2017
.
Elvis

(Radio.com) August 16 marked the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death and thousands of fans will travel to the late singer's home in Memphis, Tenn. to pay their respects. This year, the visitation comes with a price.

For decades, fans would travel to Graceland to remember the King without paying. This year, however, things have changed. The entrance price to walk past Presley's grave is now $28.75 and fans aren't too happy about it.

"I looked forward to going down there this year, and they come up with all this," longtime Presley fan Fred Schwarz told FOX. "I don't want to even go to Memphis anymore. The people running that are not Elvis fans. They are in business. Corporations, they want the bottom line."

On Tuesday evening (August 15), the annual candlelight vigil was held commemorating Presley's death. The vigil runs through Wednesday and this time fans had to purchase an Elvis Week Property Pass wristband to be allowed to walk up the driveway and visit the graves where Presley and his relatives are buried. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Elvis Music, DVDs, Books and more

Elvis T-shirts and Posters

More Elvis News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Elvis Presley's Grave Now Requires A Toll

Elvis Presley's Early Recordings The Focus Of New Box Set

Wilco Cover Elvis Costello's Peace, Love and Understanding

Beck Covers Elvis Hit 'Can't Help Falling In Love'

Paul McCartney Releasing Limited Edition Demos With Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello and The Imposters Announce Tour Dates

Graceland Expansion and Grand Opening Coming In March

Elvis Presley's Stepbrother Believes His Death Not Accidental 2016 In Review

Tom Petty, Elvis Costello, Marvin Gaye Led Songwriters Hall of Fame 2016 In Review

Kate Moss Takes On Elvis Presley in 'The Wonder of You' Video


More Stories for Elvis

Elvis Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced- Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police- Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus- more

Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group- Robert Plant Teases New Music- Skid Row Idea Of Sebastian Bach Reunion- Metallica Live 'Enter Sandman' Video- more

The Eagles New Lineup Announce 'Evening With' Shows- Nile Rodgers Hospitalized And Misses First Show Of Career- Cliff Burton's 92-Year-Old Dad Tours With Metallica- more

Page Too:
Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault- Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse- Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'- more

Fergie Poses Nude And Hints At New Music- Justin Bieber Reveals His Mayweather V McGregor Prediction- Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests- more

Taylor Swift Court Battle Jury Reaches A Verdict- Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short- Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'- Bruno Mars- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced

Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police

Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus

Ted Nugent Slams David Crosby Over Rock Hall Insult

Queens Of The Stone Age Release 'The Way You Used To Do' Video

Singled Out: Dawn Of Disease's Ascension Gate

10 Years Stream New Song and Announce Tour With RED

Noel Gallagher To Headline Reopening Of Manchester Arena

Danzig And Corrosion Of Conformity Announce Short Tour

KMFDM Release 'Murder My Heart' Video

Mac Sabbath Go VR With New 360 Degree Videos

Venom Inc, Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust Fall Tour Announced

Anthrax and Nothing More Added To Loudwire Music Awards

Van Morrison Releases 'Transformation' Video

Elvis Presley's Grave Now Requires A Toll

Paramore's Hayley Williams Reimagines John Lennon's 'Imagine'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault

Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse

Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'

Kip Moore And Tony Hawk Announce Music City Skate Jam

Pink Releases Music Video For New Single 'What About Us'

Singled Out: Cameron Mitchell's Here Comes The Future

Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Bombing Victims to Receive $324K Each

Dolly Parton Announces Her First Children's Album

Taylor Hicks' State Plate Season 2 New Episode Details Revealed

Capital Cities TV Concert Special Preview Released

A$AP Mob Performs 'Feels So Good' On The Tonight Show

Fergie Poses Nude And Hints At New Music

Justin Bieber Reveals His Mayweather V McGregor Prediction

Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests

Bruno Mars Donating $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims

Jay-Z Has Message For Fans Suffering From Depression

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.