Midtown 'Pump It Up' With Elvis Costello Cover

(Big Picture Media) Midtown are back with another brand new tribute from their forthcoming EP, We're Too Old To Write New Songs, So Here's Some Old Songs We Didn't Write. Today, they're paying homage to Elvis Costello with their take on "Pump It Up".
Shares guitarist Tyler Rann: "To this day I can still quote PCU, the underrated Jeremy Piven movie that first introduced me to 'Pump It Up'. But my intro to Elvis Costello is from a far more impactful movie - Fast Times at Ridgemont High. I remember seeing an image of this bizarre looking person on the wall of Damone's room - so strange and uncool (even next to Devo!) that I actually found it appealing. Shortly after, I picked up This Year's Model at my local CD store and found that nerdy guys named Elvis could rock out and play fast and angsty enough to appeal to young teenage punk rockers living in suburban New Jersey. The crossover between pop, new wave and punk completely broadened my horizons. Elvis Costello broke down so many of my misconceptions about what music should sound (and look) like."
"Pump It Up" is the third single from Midtown's forthcoming EP We're Too Old To Write New Songs, So Here's Some Old Songs We Didn't Write, set to be released on May 26th. The four song collection features Midtown's take on influential songs from their past, including Pavement's "Cut Your Hair" and Lagwagon's "Know It All".
