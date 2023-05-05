.

Midtown 'Pump It Up' With Elvis Costello Cover

05-05-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Midtown Single art
Single art

(Big Picture Media) Midtown are back with another brand new tribute from their forthcoming EP, We're Too Old To Write New Songs, So Here's Some Old Songs We Didn't Write. Today, they're paying homage to Elvis Costello with their take on "Pump It Up".

Shares guitarist Tyler Rann: "To this day I can still quote PCU, the underrated Jeremy Piven movie that first introduced me to 'Pump It Up'. But my intro to Elvis Costello is from a far more impactful movie - Fast Times at Ridgemont High. I remember seeing an image of this bizarre looking person on the wall of Damone's room - so strange and uncool (even next to Devo!) that I actually found it appealing. Shortly after, I picked up This Year's Model at my local CD store and found that nerdy guys named Elvis could rock out and play fast and angsty enough to appeal to young teenage punk rockers living in suburban New Jersey. The crossover between pop, new wave and punk completely broadened my horizons. Elvis Costello broke down so many of my misconceptions about what music should sound (and look) like."

"Pump It Up" is the third single from Midtown's forthcoming EP We're Too Old To Write New Songs, So Here's Some Old Songs We Didn't Write, set to be released on May 26th. The four song collection features Midtown's take on influential songs from their past, including Pavement's "Cut Your Hair" and Lagwagon's "Know It All".

Related Stories
Midtown 'Pump It Up' With Elvis Costello Cover

Midtown Cover Pavement's 'Cut Your Hair'

Midtown Share Cover Of Lagwagon's 'Know It All'

Midtown Reunite For First Concerts Since 2014

More Midtown News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Extreme Cancel Festival Appearance Due To Injury- Def Leppard Orchestra Video For 'Hysteria'- Smashing Pumpkins- Depeche Mode- more

Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets- Bring Me The Horizon 'LosT' With New Single and Video- more

Day In Country

Luke Bryan Releases New Song 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand'- Tyler Hubbard Releases Six-Song Amazon EP- Carrie Underwood- more

Day In Pop

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Fastest Song to Reach 1 Billion Streams- Ed Sheeran Visual Album Premiere- Big Time Rush Move Album Release Up- more

advertisement
Reviews

Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971

Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival

MorleyView Lee Small

Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items

Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!

Latest News

Extreme Cancel M3 Rock Festival Appearance Due To Injury

Ghost Win Swedish Grammis Award For 'Impera'

Bruce Springsteen Streams 'Badlands' Lyric Video

Peter Gabriel Marks Full Moon With 'Four Kinds Of Horses'

Midtown 'Pump It Up' With Elvis Costello Cover

Duran Duran FUTURE PAST Radio Launched On SiriusXM

Queen Rock Vintage 'Under Pressure' Performances On The Greatest Live

Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Bring Me Back Home Again' Video