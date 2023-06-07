.

Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'

06-07-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'

(AXS TV) On June 8, 1974, Dolly Parton hit #1 on the country charts with "I Will Always Love You." Did you know that Elvis Presley almost sang the beloved ballad?

During an interview with Dan Rather, Dolly detailed the story of how Elvis Presley became interested in singing her original song, "I Will Always Love You." She was initially excited at the prospect of Elvis recording her tune, but when his manager Colonel Tom Parker noted that the King of Rock and Roll would rein in half of the publishing rights, Dolly ultimately declined.

"It hurt me because I was so disappointed I was going to have to tell my friends that Elvis didn't record it, but I just knew that was not right," Parton said. "If I didn't have my own publishing company, had the song not already been a hit, it might've been different, but I couldn't give somebody half of a song that had already been #1."

While Elvis' rendition never came to be, another singer by the name of Whitney Houston would cover Dolly's hit, with the newer version becoming one of the most successful singles in pop music history.

You can watch Dan Rather's full conversation with Dolly Parton on The Big Interview, available now on the AXS TV website here, mobile app and the AXS TV app on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and other streaming platforms.

Related Stories
Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'

Dolly Parton Officially Rocks With 'World On Fire'

Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations

Dolly Parton Launches Partyware Line

Slash and Dolly Parton Guest On Chris Janson's '21 Forever'

More Dolly Parton News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode- Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg- Led Zeppelin- Iron Maiden- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Hersheypark Stadium Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- QOTSA Tour- more

Day In Country

Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'- Thomas Rhett Celebrates '20 Number Ones' with Limited Vinyl- more

advertisement
Reviews

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets

Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer

Yes - Mirror to the Sky

Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival

Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023

Latest News

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode

Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg To 40th Anniversary Tour

Strawbs Announce New Album 'The Magic Of It All'

Calling All Captains Share 'Unlike Me' Video

Led Zeppelin Stream 1973 Madison Square Garden Performance Of 'The Ocean'

Iron Maiden Share Video Of Nicko McBrain Birthday Celebration In Finland

Metallica Perform M72 Tour Debut Of 'Through The Never'

Singled Out: Little Hurt's I Can Do Better Than You