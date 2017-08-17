Queens Of The Stone Age Release 'The Way You Used To Do' Video

The veteran band's seventh studio effort will be hitting stores on August 25th and the new visual was conceived by frontman Joshua Homme, directed by Jonas Akerlund, produced by Serial Pictures and filmed on location back in early August.

Homme had this to say, "Dancing and headbanging are truly individualistic expressions of losing oneself fully in appreciation of music-who better to combine these things into a singular vision than someone who's directed Madonna and Lady Gaga videos--and also happens to have been a member of Bathory?" Watch the video here.