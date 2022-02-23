Screaming Trees and QOTSA's Mark Lanegan Dead At 57

Straight Songs Of Sorrow cover art

Former Screaming Trees frontman and Queens Of The Stone Age member, Mark Lanegan, passed away on Tuesday morning (February 22nd) at the age of 57.

The news was broken to fans via Mark's official Twitter account with the following tweet, "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland.

"A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. The family asks everyone to respect their privacy at this time."

