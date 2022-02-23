Former Screaming Trees frontman and Queens Of The Stone Age member, Mark Lanegan, passed away on Tuesday morning (February 22nd) at the age of 57.
The news was broken to fans via Mark's official Twitter account with the following tweet, "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland.
"A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. The family asks everyone to respect their privacy at this time."
Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent For Creatures Fest 2022- Screaming Trees and QOTSA's Mark Lanegan Dead At 57- Tool- more
Guns N' Roses May Release New Music This Summer Says Slash- The Who Will Unplug For Teenage Cancer Trust Show- more
Paul McCartney Got Back Tour- Y&T's Dave Meniketti Diagnosed With Cancer- Iron Maiden 'Number Of The Beast' 40th Anniversary- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl To Release Metal Album- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon- more
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago
Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago