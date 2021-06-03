Nick Oliveri Streaming 'I Am Your Sun'

Former Kyuss, Queens of The Stone Age star Nick Oliveri has released a stream of his song "I Am Your Sun". The track comes from his forthcoming "N.O. Hits At All Vol.7" compilation.

Oliveri had this to say about the new track, "This track was fun to record because I put so much into it as far as instrumentation I played lap steel, electric piano, drums, bass, and vocals along with my friend and bandmate Michelle Balderrama who played guitar and sang with me.

"If Covid has brought anything positive in this past year for me, is I taught myself to play drums, and I've started a new band. I'm trying to stay positive and put to rest a negative past year. Now everyone together, scream F*** 2020!"

'N.O. Hits At All Vol.7' will be released on July 2nd by Heavy Psych Sounds and will include some previously unreleased, as well as some new songs from his past and current projects. Stream the new song below:

