Former Kyuss, Queens of The Stone Age star Nick Oliveri has released a stream of his song "I Am Your Sun". The track comes from his forthcoming "N.O. Hits At All Vol.7" compilation.
Oliveri had this to say about the new track, "This track was fun to record because I put so much into it as far as instrumentation I played lap steel, electric piano, drums, bass, and vocals along with my friend and bandmate Michelle Balderrama who played guitar and sang with me.
"If Covid has brought anything positive in this past year for me, is I taught myself to play drums, and I've started a new band. I'm trying to stay positive and put to rest a negative past year. Now everyone together, scream F*** 2020!"
'N.O. Hits At All Vol.7' will be released on July 2nd by Heavy Psych Sounds and will include some previously unreleased, as well as some new songs from his past and current projects. Stream the new song below:
Van Halen 'Kitchen Sink' Farewell Sidelined By Covid Says Wolfgang- Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'- Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer- more
Rival Sons Announce Special Pair Of Aces Livestream Events- Clutch Add Two New Legs To 30 Years of Rock & Roll Tour- Atreyu Recruit Crown the Empire, Tetrarch For Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Recruit Wolfgang Van Halen For Tour- Foo Fighters 26th Anniversary Tour- Slipknot Announce Knotfest Roadshow- Queen's Roger Taylor Solo Album and Tour- more
David Lee Roth Streaming New Single 'Giddy Up'- Jason Newsted Joining Megadeth Rumor Addressed- Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God- Train- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard
Soulfly Announce U.S. Summer Tour
Anthrax Get Dark On 1990's Persistence Of Time
Singled Out: Quinn Sullivan's In A World Without You
Nick Oliveri Streaming 'I Am Your Sun'
Psychedelic Furs Announce North American Tour
Fences Releases 'My Pale King' Video
Singled Out: Leviathan Project's Solar Storm