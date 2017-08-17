|
Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced
.
(hennemusic) Three events paying tribute to the late Gregg Allman and celebrating the September 8 release of his final studio album, "Southern Blood", have been confirmed for next month. Allman, who passed away on May 27 from complications of liver cancer at the age of 69, will be remembered by friends, family and former musical collaborators at events in Los Angeles, CA, Macon, GA and Nashville, TN. On September 7 - the eve of the album's release - Allman's son, Devon, longtime friend and manager Michael Lehman, Gregg Allman Band guitarist/musical director Scott Sharrard and "Southern Blood" producer Don Was will pay homage to the late rocker with an evening of stories, memories and music at The Clive Davis Theater at The Grammy Museum. A September 9 event at The Big House Museum in the Allman Brothers Band's adopted hometown of Macon, GA will see Devon Allman, Lehman, Sharrard, and Gregg Allman's closest friend Chank Middleton offer their remembrances of the Southern rock and jam band pioneer. Macon Mayor Robert Reichert will declare Allman's birthday, December 8, to be known as "Gregg Allman Day" moving forward, while honoring the musician posthumously with a key to the city. A September 15 tribute event will take place in Nashville, TN as part of the 18th annual Americanafest: The Americana Music Festival & Conference at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Ford Theater. Devon Allman and Michael Lehman will share a stage with musicians Buddy Miller, Joan Osborne, Pony Bradshaw and John Paul White for the evening celebration. Check out the new album's first single "My Only True Friend" here.
Allman, who passed away on May 27 from complications of liver cancer at the age of 69, will be remembered by friends, family and former musical collaborators at events in Los Angeles, CA, Macon, GA and Nashville, TN.
On September 7 - the eve of the album's release - Allman's son, Devon, longtime friend and manager Michael Lehman, Gregg Allman Band guitarist/musical director Scott Sharrard and "Southern Blood" producer Don Was will pay homage to the late rocker with an evening of stories, memories and music at The Clive Davis Theater at The Grammy Museum.
A September 9 event at The Big House Museum in the Allman Brothers Band's adopted hometown of Macon, GA will see Devon Allman, Lehman, Sharrard, and Gregg Allman's closest friend Chank Middleton offer their remembrances of the Southern rock and jam band pioneer.
Macon Mayor Robert Reichert will declare Allman's birthday, December 8, to be known as "Gregg Allman Day" moving forward, while honoring the musician posthumously with a key to the city.
A September 15 tribute event will take place in Nashville, TN as part of the 18th annual Americanafest: The Americana Music Festival & Conference at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Ford Theater. Devon Allman and Michael Lehman will share a stage with musicians Buddy Miller, Joan Osborne, Pony Bradshaw and John Paul White for the evening celebration. Check out the new album's first single "My Only True Friend" here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police
• Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus
• Ted Nugent Slams David Crosby Over Rock Hall Insult
• Queens Of The Stone Age Release 'The Way You Used To Do' Video
• Singled Out: Dawn Of Disease's Ascension Gate
• 10 Years Stream New Song and Announce Tour With RED
• Noel Gallagher To Headline Reopening Of Manchester Arena
• Danzig And Corrosion Of Conformity Announce Short Tour
• KMFDM Release 'Murder My Heart' Video
• Mac Sabbath Go VR With New 360 Degree Videos
• Venom Inc, Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust Fall Tour Announced
• Anthrax and Nothing More Added To Loudwire Music Awards
• Van Morrison Releases 'Transformation' Video
• Elvis Presley's Grave Now Requires A Toll
• Paramore's Hayley Williams Reimagines John Lennon's 'Imagine'
• Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse
• Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'
• Kip Moore And Tony Hawk Announce Music City Skate Jam
• Pink Releases Music Video For New Single 'What About Us'
• Singled Out: Cameron Mitchell's Here Comes The Future
• Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Bombing Victims to Receive $324K Each
• Dolly Parton Announces Her First Children's Album
• Taylor Hicks' State Plate Season 2 New Episode Details Revealed
• Capital Cities TV Concert Special Preview Released
• A$AP Mob Performs 'Feels So Good' On The Tonight Show
• Fergie Poses Nude And Hints At New Music
• Justin Bieber Reveals His Mayweather V McGregor Prediction
• Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests
• Bruno Mars Donating $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims
• Jay-Z Has Message For Fans Suffering From Depression
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.