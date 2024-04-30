Classic In Flames Albums Getting Vinyl Reissues

(Nuclear Blast) In Flames and Nuclear Blast Records are happy to announce exclusive anniversary vinyl re-issues of the band's beloved classic albums Lunar Strain (30th anniversary), Colony (25th anniversary), Soundtrack To Your Escape (20th anniversary) and Siren Charms (10th anniversary), all of which have been out of print and in high demand. The new editions are scheduled to be released on July 19th 2024.

2023 marked the beginning of a new era for In Flames with the release of the band's fourteenth studio album Foregone - a new masterpiece from a band whose creative output changed the course and direction of modern metal. The year also marked the re-issue of four seminal titles from the band's extensive catalogue, namely A Sense of Purpose (2008) (15th Anniversary Edition), Reroute to Remain (2002), Come Clarity (2006), and Sounds of a Playground Fading (2011).

To continue the upwards tide, 2024 marks the re-issue of four more influential titles. The 2024 reissues feature all original art with a few, careful touch-ups. All releases have been re-mastered specific for vinyl by Justin Shturtz at the legendary Sterling Sound Studio in Nashville, Tennessee. Featuring different colourways, all records will be pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl and will feature the instantly recognisable etching of the Jesterhead logo on side D (ex. Lunar Strain & Colony).

pre-order-your-copies-now-here.

In addition, IN FLAMES have extensive touring plans for 2024, with a full US tour with GATECREEPER and CREEPING DEATH just around the corner and a European tour with ARCH ENEMY and SOILWORK in autumn.

US TOUR 2024

w/ GATECREEPER & CREEPING DEATH

May 1 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

May 2 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 3 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

May 4 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

May 5 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

May 7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

May 8 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

May 9 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead

May 10 - Daytona, FL - Rockville

May 12 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

May 14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

May 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre

May 17 - Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom

May 18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

May 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

May 21 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews

May 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

May 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

May 24 - Austin, TX - Emo's

May 25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

May 26 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

UK/EU TOUR 2024

w/ ARCH ENEMY & SOILWORK

03.10. UK Glasgow - O2 Academy

04.10. UK Manchester - Manchester Academy

05.10. UK Birmingham - O2 Academy

06.10. UK London - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

08.10. FR Paris - Olympia

09.10. LU Esch-sur-Alzette - Rockhal

11.10. DE Hamburg - Sporthalle

12.10. DE Düsseldorf - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

13.10. NL Den Bosch - Mainstage

15.10. CH Zurich - The Hall

16.10. IT Milan - Alcatraz

18.10 DE Stuttgart - Schleyer-Halle

19.10. DE Frankfurt - Jahrhunderthalle

20.10. DE Munich - Zenith

22.10. AT Vienna - Gasometer

23.10. HU Budapest - Barba Negra

25.10. CZ Prague - Sportovni Hala Fortuna

26.10. DE Dresden - Messe

27.10. DE Berlin - Columbiahalle

29.10. NO Oslo - Spektrum

31.10. SE Malmö - Malmö Arena

01.11. SE Gothenburg - Scandinavium

02.11. SE Stockhom - Hovet

03.11. SE Sundsvall - Nordichallen

05.11. FI Helsinki - Ice Hall

Related Stories

Arch Enemy and In Flames Announce Rising From The North Coheadline Tour

Meshuggah Recruit In Flames and Whitechapel For North American Tour

Tarja Shares Live Rendition of In Flames' 'Alias

Nita Strauss Recruits Anders from In Flames For 'The Golden Trail'

News > In Flames