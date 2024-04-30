Classic In Flames Albums Getting Vinyl Reissues

(Nuclear Blast) In Flames and Nuclear Blast Records are happy to announce exclusive anniversary vinyl re-issues of the band's beloved classic albums Lunar Strain (30th anniversary), Colony (25th anniversary), Soundtrack To Your Escape (20th anniversary) and Siren Charms (10th anniversary), all of which have been out of print and in high demand. The new editions are scheduled to be released on July 19th 2024.
2023 marked the beginning of a new era for In Flames with the release of the band's fourteenth studio album Foregone - a new masterpiece from a band whose creative output changed the course and direction of modern metal. The year also marked the re-issue of four seminal titles from the band's extensive catalogue, namely A Sense of Purpose (2008) (15th Anniversary Edition), Reroute to Remain (2002), Come Clarity (2006), and Sounds of a Playground Fading (2011).
To continue the upwards tide, 2024 marks the re-issue of four more influential titles. The 2024 reissues feature all original art with a few, careful touch-ups. All releases have been re-mastered specific for vinyl by Justin Shturtz at the legendary Sterling Sound Studio in Nashville, Tennessee. Featuring different colourways, all records will be pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl and will feature the instantly recognisable etching of the Jesterhead logo on side D (ex. Lunar Strain & Colony).
In addition, IN FLAMES have extensive touring plans for 2024, with a full US tour with GATECREEPER and CREEPING DEATH just around the corner and a European tour with ARCH ENEMY and SOILWORK in autumn.
US TOUR 2024
w/ GATECREEPER & CREEPING DEATH
May 1 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
May 2 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
May 3 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
May 4 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
May 5 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
May 7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
May 8 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
May 9 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead
May 10 - Daytona, FL - Rockville
May 12 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
May 14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
May 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre
May 17 - Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom
May 18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
May 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest
May 21 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews
May 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn
May 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
May 24 - Austin, TX - Emo's
May 25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
May 26 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
UK/EU TOUR 2024
w/ ARCH ENEMY & SOILWORK
03.10. UK Glasgow - O2 Academy
04.10. UK Manchester - Manchester Academy
05.10. UK Birmingham - O2 Academy
06.10. UK London - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
08.10. FR Paris - Olympia
09.10. LU Esch-sur-Alzette - Rockhal
11.10. DE Hamburg - Sporthalle
12.10. DE Düsseldorf - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
13.10. NL Den Bosch - Mainstage
15.10. CH Zurich - The Hall
16.10. IT Milan - Alcatraz
18.10 DE Stuttgart - Schleyer-Halle
19.10. DE Frankfurt - Jahrhunderthalle
20.10. DE Munich - Zenith
22.10. AT Vienna - Gasometer
23.10. HU Budapest - Barba Negra
25.10. CZ Prague - Sportovni Hala Fortuna
26.10. DE Dresden - Messe
27.10. DE Berlin - Columbiahalle
29.10. NO Oslo - Spektrum
31.10. SE Malmö - Malmö Arena
01.11. SE Gothenburg - Scandinavium
02.11. SE Stockhom - Hovet
03.11. SE Sundsvall - Nordichallen
05.11. FI Helsinki - Ice Hall
