Deep Purple Open 'Portable Door' Video To New Album

(Kayos) Deep Purple, following the announcement of their new studio album '=1', releases the first single, 'Portable Door', today. The new song is now available for streaming and as an instant gratification track with all '=1' download pre-orders.

Accompanying the release, the music video for 'Portable Door' will premiere today at 05:00pm CET / 04:00pm BST / 11:00am ET on the Deep Purple YouTube channel.

Produced by the Berlin-based agency Mutter & Vater and directed by Leo Feimer, the video showcases Deep Purple against the backdrop of the new album artwork, capturing the band in their essence as they share a stage and perform together.

The enigmatic album title '=1' encapsulates the band's philosophy of unity amidst complexity, promising an album that resonates deeply with their five decades spanning hard rock legacy. Produced once again by iconic Bob Ezrin, '=1' captures the purest classic Deep Purple sound, without relying on nostalgia.

In a recent interview regarding the sonic direction of their upcoming album, guitarist Simon McBride shared insights, saying: "The new album will reflect what the five of us create in the rehearsal room. Many of the songs, like 'Portable Door', were written in the first sessions and literally came together in 5 or 10 minutes. It all was so easy and natural."

Frontman Ian Gillan, highlighting the organic nature of Deep Purple's song writing, added: "Throughout Deep Purple's history, our best songs have always been those that were written in no time at all. We've played what felt good and developed songs as we have always done."

In celebration of the new album, Deep Purple will perform more than 60 concerts worldwide this year during their '=1 MORE TIME' tour.

