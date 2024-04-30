Dead & Company Announce Dead Forever Experience

(HC) Fans will soon be able to immerse themselves at Dead & Company's "Dead Forever Experience," a centralized hub for fans to come together and celebrate, shop, view exclusive Dead & Company content and explore the Grateful Dead's unparalleled legacy.
The Dead Forever Experience will be open five days a week for the duration of Dead & Company's "Dead Forever - Live at Sphere" residency and will be open to the public at no charge. Visitors can explore more than 22,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space across two floors, which will be located at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
The Dead Forever Experience is created in partnership with Vibee, the Live Nation-founded destination experience company and VIP Concert and Hotel Package partner for the band's residency. Find more details here.
Now that Dead & Company's new Sphere stage and lighting designs are final, the band is excited to announce the release of limited production hold tickets to their "Dead Forever - Live at Sphere" residency.
Some of the highlights of the "Dead Forever Experience" will include: A 1:4 scale functioning recreation of the infamous Wall of Sound: The massive and revolutionary sound system with stacked speakers was originally designed by audio engineer Owsley Stanley specifically for the Grateful Dead's concerts in 1974. This 500-speaker, 7,000-watt multichannel wall was built by Anthony Coscia of "Le Petit Mur De Son."
Art at the Edge of Magic: Mickey Hart's new immersive art exhibition showcasing his groundbreaking vibrational expressionism. This exhibit will be the first of its kind showcasing dozens of sensory enhancing pieces touching on all of Hart's art forms and mediums including a breathtaking blacklight immersion.
SiriusXM Grateful Dead Channel Zone: Pre-show broadcasts hosted by Gary Lambert, David Gans, and Big Steve Parish will air throughout opening weekend starting Thursday, May 16, and will continue every Thursday through the residency with the Big Steve Hour.
An American Beauty: Grateful Dead Photography 1965-1995: A photography exhibit curated by Jay Blakesberg and his daughter Ricki will feature 145 images by 27 different photographers, including many rare and unseen photographs. The exhibition is capped off with a section devoted to the continuation of "The Long Strip Trip," featuring Dead & Company images taken by Jay Blakesberg and Chloe Weir.
The Cinema, an exclusive Vibee VIP experience, will feature Dead & Company's epic performance from Cornell University's Barton Hall. The historic benefit concert for nearly 5,000 fans took place on May 8, 2023, the same date and venue as the Grateful Dead's highly acclaimed performance at Cornell in 1977.
In addition to the immersive exhibits and interactive activities, the Dead Forever Experience will include a retail store where fans will have the opportunity to explore a diverse selection of items. The store will offer collector-worthy and exclusive Dead & Company merchandise, including show posters, apparel, and accessories. The store will also feature Grateful Dead vinyl and merchandise from James Perse, Teton Gravity Research, and more. Fans can enjoy an atmospheric bar and lounge offering specialty cocktails and other beverages for sale and discover many additional surprises throughout the experience.
