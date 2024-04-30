Quiet Riot Headlining 2024 Rock For Ronnie's Year Of The Dragon Concert

(Adrenaline) Due to high demand, a limited number of additional VIP seats are now available for sale for this year's ROCK FOR RONNIE "Year of the Dragon" Concert Celebration, set for Sunday, May 19, 2024, 11AM to 6PM.

The afternoon of rock music and fun for the entire family will take place at a new location, the Lou Bredlow Pavilion at Warner Center Park in Woodland Hills, CA. Headlining the ROCK FOR RONNIE event will be heavy metal veterans Quiet Riot.

ROCK FOR RONNIE will benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, founded in memory of the late singer who succumbed to gastric cancer in 2010. This year's event will be general admission/open to the public with a limited number of first come, first served VIP seats located in front of the stage on sale now at www.diocancerfund.org/events. Only available in advance, these VIP tickets are $60 each and will also include access to the VIP bar for attendees who are over 21.

Radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's 103 Faction Talk channel, will once again host. Also on the bill will be Dio Disciples, southern rock band Jason Charles Miller, Billy McNicol, X-COMM and a surprise-filled jam by Eddie Trunk's All-Star Band. Already planning to participate are noted musicians including vocalists/guitarists Lita Ford, Abby Gennett (Slunt), Brett Scallions (Fuel); guitarists Doug Aldrich (Dio, Dead Daisies, Whitesnake), Marc Ferrari (Keel), Tracii Guns (LA Guns), Patrick Kennison (Lita Ford), Bill McBride, Robert Sarzo (Hurricane); bass players Martin Anderson (Lita Ford), Julia Lage (Vixen) and Marty O'Brien (Daughtry, Lita Ford); vocalists Andry Lagiou, Keith Saint John (Montrose, Kingdom Come), Patrick Stone (Budderside), Neil Turbin; keyboard player Dennis Atlas (QRST, Rock the Vault), drummers Ronnie Ciago (BrandX, Circa), Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires), Daniel Bermudez (Wilt) and Brian Tichy (Whitesnake) and sax player Scott Page (Pink Floyd, Toto, Supertramp), among others.

In an effort to make full use of the abundant space at this new location, this year's will be open to all, with on site donations to the 501c3 charity welcomed. To RSVP and/or make a donation, visit www.diocancerfund.org/events.

There will be ample opportunities to support to the Dio Cancer Fund at the ROCK FOR RONNIE via a silent auction and raffle, beverage, food and merchandise sales, artist meet and greets, a specially-created Garden of Hope and, of course, direct contributions on site. There will also be food trucks and assorted vendor booths selling unusual crafts and other items to round out an afternoon of live music and fun for the entire family and open to everyone. Ronnie James Dio's love of dragons and their association with his on stage persona will also be reflected in the events' "Year of the Dragon" designation, a nod to this year on the Chinese calendar.

Sponsors for this year's ROCK FOR RONNIE include the Rainbow Bar & Grill, The Ivy in Ojai, Christine Cardoso-Moore/Keller Williams Realty, McBride Wealth Management, Liquid Death, HOP WTR and Smart & Final with more added every day.

