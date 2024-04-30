New England Metal and Hardcore Fest Year of the Knife To Make stage Return at

Year of the Knife will be taking the stage for the first time since they survived a horrific van accident in 2023, when they rock the New England Metal and Hardcore Fest Year this fall.

"We're highly anticipating our debut at the New England Metal and Hardcore Festival," the band says. "It's a great first step for what will be total global domination. We're thankful for the fest and our fans. We'll be sure to make this show special."

The 2024 installment of the famed festival will be taking place on September 21st and 22nd at the Palladium in Worcester, Ma. Killswitch Engage will be playing a special 25th anniversary show and will headline the first night. Slaughter to Prevail will headline the second night.

Related Stories

Unearth, Misery Index and The Year Of The Knife Announce Tour

News > Year of the Knife