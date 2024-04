80s Style Rockers Nestor Deliver 'Caroline' Video

(Freeman) Swedish rock ambassadors Nestor embrace influences from the 80s with a sense of nostalgia and authenticity on their brand new single "Caroline"! With glossy production, Nestor takes you straight back to the golden age of rock music - openly displaying their influences ranging from Bon Jovi and Journey to Aerosmith. The new anthem, "Caroline", convinces with a catchy melody and passionate vocals, while Wemmenstedt demonstrates his insane skills once again as he tops the song with a stunning solo proving that Nestor has never been on fire like that before.

As one of the hottest newcomers to modern rock music, Nestor turns back time by gathering millions of streams on Spotify and hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube. They've shared stages with the almighty Alice Cooper, greats like Def Leppard and Europe, and were even supporting the legendary KISS in Stockholm on their 2022 stadium tour. Their new album, 'Teenage Rebel', is a rebellious and energetic onslaught that convinces with enormous hit density while invoking the spirit of youth. Get ready to crank up the volume!

They had this to say, "'Caroline' is about time and motion wrapped up in a story of young hearts. The video takes place on an old train from mid 50s which symbolizes the inner journey of a young weary soul. "

The new album, 'Teenage Rebel', sets off with a captivating intro-monologue spoken by Danish voice actress Freya Miller, creating a retro, rebellious atmosphere that sets the mood for the album and prepares the stage for the opening track "We Come Alive" - a true blast of an opener. Rhythmic guitars create an exciting backdrop for the gripping vocals of frontman Tobias Gustavsson, leading towards an incredible guitar solo by guitar hero Jonny Wemmenstedt. The album's title track, "Teenage Rebel", convinces with tight riffing and an anthem-like chorus honoring the tradition of 80s hard rock. "21" is a wild ride celebrating the ease of youth. NESTOR also proves their ability to shift from big stadium anthems to their emotional side on tracks like "Caroline", convincing with a catchy melody and passionate vocals, while Wemmenstedt demonstrates his insane skills once again as he tops the song with another stunning solo. Touching ballads like "Last To Know", "Daughter" and "The One That Got Away" present an even more vulnerable facet, reaching straight for the listener's heart with yearning lyrics, while tracks like "Addicted To Your Love" and "Unchain My Heart" celebrate love, youth and the joy of being naïve.

NESTOR on their new masterpiece: "The album 'Teenage Rebel' takes place in the glory days when we were young, confident and the future was filled with endless possibilities but also how we reflect on these days today. In many ways, it's the sequel to 'Kids in a ghost town' and we can't wait for you to hear it."

