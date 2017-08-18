Brand New Announce 'Science Fiction' Album, Tour Dates

Brand New will support the album with headlining set at the High & Low Festival on September 9 in San Bernardino, CA, followed by two-week tour that includes a stop at this year's Voodoo Festival in New Orleans on October 27-29.

Album tracklisting: 1. Lit Me Up 2. Can't Get It Out 3. Waste 4. Could Never Be Heaven 5. Same Logic/Teeth 6. 137 7. Out of Mana 8. In the Water 9. Desert 10. No Control 11. 451 12. Batter Up. See the tour dates here.