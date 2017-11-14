Brand New Cancel Tour Following Sexual Assault Allegations

"Due to the events of the last few days, Brand New will be postponing it's upcoming three shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland," they wrote. "Ticket refunds will be accepted at the original point of purchase."

The tour cancellation comes after a woman alleged that Lacey "solicited nudes from me starting when I was 15 and he was 24." In a since-deleted Facebook post, the woman added that Lacey "manipulated the hell out of me, demanded specific poses/settings/clothing, demeaned me, and made it clear that my sexuality was the only thing I had to offer. He knew what he was doing was s—– so he wouldn't touch me until I was 19. I should've known better by then, but he had screwed me up so much psychologically that all I wanted was his approval."

Lacey has since shared a lengthy apology on Facebook. "I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself. I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures," he wrote. "I apologize for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust." Read more including Lacey's complete statement below: Read more here.