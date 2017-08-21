Gucci Mane Announces New Album 'Mr. Davis,' Drops New Single with Migos

Gucci's new LP is scheduled for released on September 15. It includes his previous collaboration with Nicki Minaj, "Make Love," plus features from the Weeknd, Big Sean, A$AP Rocky, Schoolboy Q, Monica and more.

His most recent album, Droptopwop, came out earlier this year. The rapper's autobiography, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, will be available shortly after the album, on September 19. Check out "I Get Bag," and the full Mr. Davis tracklist here.