Gucci Mane Brings Us Back To '06 Gucci' With 21 Savage And Dababy

Single art

(Atlantic) Gucci Mane and multi-platinum rap heavy-hitters 21 Savage and DaBaby have joined forces for "06 Gucci." Arriving alongside a throwback music video shot by Reel Goats on Atlanta's notorious Gresham Rd, "06 Gucci (Feat. DaBaby and 21 Savage)" is available today via Atlantic Records/The New 1017 Records at all DSPs and streaming services.

"06 Gucci (Feat. DaBaby and 21 Savage)" marks the rap icon's second single of 2023, following "King Snipe (Feat. Kodak Black)" which already boasts over 40 million global streams and 11 million official video views. "King Snipe" marks Gucci Mane and Kodak Black's first joint venture since Gucci Mane x Bruno Mars x Kodak Black's chart-topping 5x platinum-certified 2018 worldwide smash, "Wake Up in The Sky."

Currently boasting over 13 billion global streams and more than 3.4 billion official views on YouTube, Gucci Mane wrapped up 2022 with his latest New 1017 compilation, SO ICY BOYZ: THE FINALE, available via Atlantic Records/The New 1017 Records. The 24-track collection sees Gucci joined by some of the most recent members of The New 1017 roster, including KATO2x, Li Rye, Mac Critter, Sett, And TLE Cinco, along with features from a such certified R&B/hip-hop superstars as Jeremih, Trey Songz, 2 Chainz, and OJ Da Juiceman. Among the anthology's undeniable highlights are such bangers as Gucci's "Met Gala Remix (Feat. Offset, Sett, Mac Critter, KATO2X)," Li Rye's "Too Many (Feat. Gucci Mane)," and TLE Cinco x Gucci Mane's "Hitting," all of which are joined by companion music videos streaming now via the official Gucci Mane YouTube channel HERE.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential rappers of the past decade, Gucci Mane has more top 10 albums on Billboard's "Top Rap Albums" chart than any other hip-hop artist in history. Along with new releases from Gucci Mane himself, the seasoned A&R has taken his eye for the next big thing to his own record label, The New 1017, in partnership with Atlantic Records. The New 1017 showcases Gucci's platinum certified A&R skills with a roster that includes BiC Fizzle, Big Scarr, BigWalkDog, Enchanting, Foogiano, Hotboy Wes, KATO2X, Li Rye, Lil Zay, Mac Critter, Pooh Shiesty, Sett, and TLE Cinco.

