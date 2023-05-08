Gucci Mane Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick Deliver 'Pissy'

Video still

(Atlantic) Gucci Mane has joined forces with multi-platinum rap staples Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick on new heater "Pissy." "Pissy (Feat. Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick)" is available now via DSPs and streaming services, alongside its official music video, directed by 20K Visuals (Kodak Black, King Von, Meek Mill).

Arriving as Gucci Mane's third single of 2023, "Pissy (Feat. Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick)" follows "06 Gucci (Feat. DaBaby and 21 Savage)" and "King Snipe (Feat. Kodak Black)", boasting more than a combined 75 million global streams and 20 million official YouTube views. "King Snipe" marked Gucci Mane and Kodak Black's first joint venture since Gucci Mane x Bruno Mars x Kodak Black's chart-topping 5x platinum-certified 2018 worldwide smash, "Wake Up in The Sky." The three stacked collabs are the first of much more new Gucci Mane music to come this year.

Currently boasting over 13 billion global streams and more than 3.5 billion official views on YouTube, Gucci Mane wrapped up 2022 with his latest New 1017 compilation, SO ICY BOYZ: THE FINALE, available via Atlantic Records/The New 1017 Records. The 24-track collection sees Gucci joined by some of the most recent members of The New 1017 roster, including KATO2x, Li Rye, Mac Critter, Sett, And TLE Cinco, along with features from a such certified R&B/hip-hop superstars as Jeremih, Trey Songz, 2 Chainz, and OJ Da Juiceman. Among the anthology's undeniable highlights are such bangers as Gucci's "Met Gala Remix (Feat. Offset, Sett, Mac Critter, KATO2X)," Li Rye's "Too Many (Feat. Gucci Mane)," and TLE Cinco x Gucci Mane's "Hitting," all of which are joined by companion music videos streaming now via the official Gucci Mane YouTube channel. Watch the new video below:

