Harry Styles Prime-Time Television Special Coming Soon
08-22-2017
.
Harry Styles

(Radio.com) Harry Styles is the latest artist to get his own hour-long special on the BBC. During the prime-time program, the former One Direction member will perform songs from his self-titled debut album and talk about how he evolved from boy-band superstar to solo artist.

The special will be taped in Manchester on August 30 and will air in November. The event will be hosted by BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, according to a report from NME.

"Harry is a great performer and full of so many wonderful stories about his extraordinary career, which he'll be sharing with us, I can't wait for this show," Grimshaw said in a statement. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

