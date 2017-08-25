Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville
08-25-2017
(Radio.com) Organizers of the fifth annual LOCKN' festival and scheduled performers hope the event will help heal Charlottesville, which has been scarred by the violence of the August 12 protest march that left one dead and many injured. LOCKN' will take place from August 24 to 27 in Arrington, Virginia, 40 miles from the location of the riot and Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, John Fogerty, the Avett Brothers, Jim James, Gov't Mule and Margo Price are scheduled to perform at event.

"The times lend itself for LOCKN' to be coming this weekend," said event founder Peter Shapiro. "A lot of people are like, 'Oh man, you're the next big event in Charlottesville, aren't you nervous, scared?' No, this is why we do what we do." He added that the concert will bring positivity "to a place that needs to lift the energy."


"The times really demand that we embrace each other, Weir, said. "The feeling I think we will have is that we will regard everyone with equal love, even the people who caused all that trouble. In that particular instance, our regard for them will be tinged with a bit of pity for their unfortunate views and the circumstances that they bring on themselves." Read more here.

Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville

