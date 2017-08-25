Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville

"The times lend itself for LOCKN' to be coming this weekend," said event founder Peter Shapiro. "A lot of people are like, 'Oh man, you're the next big event in Charlottesville, aren't you nervous, scared?' No, this is why we do what we do." He added that the concert will bring positivity "to a place that needs to lift the energy."



"The times really demand that we embrace each other, Weir, said. "The feeling I think we will have is that we will regard everyone with equal love, even the people who caused all that trouble. In that particular instance, our regard for them will be tinged with a bit of pity for their unfortunate views and the circumstances that they bring on themselves." Read more here.