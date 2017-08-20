|
Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault (Week in Review)
.
Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Chris Brown is extremely candid in the new documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life. In an 11-minute clip uploaded to Facebook, the singer discusses the fight he had with Rihanna inside a Lamborghini the night before the GRAMMY Awards, which resulted in Brown pleading guilty to felony assault. "She starts going off, she throws the phone, 'I hate you!'" he recalls. "She starts hitting me. We're in a little Lamborghini, you know she's fighting me. I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating s—, but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, I punched her, and it busted her lip, and when I saw it I was in shock, I was like 'f—, why did I hit her like that?'" Today, looking at a photo of her with a swollen face and bruises on her head and lip, Brown is devastated. "That's not me. I hate it to this day," he admits. "That's going to haunt me forever." Reflecting on the fight and their rapid rise to fame as teenagers, Brown says it was a bad combination. "Real life rock stars at 16, 17 years old. That's dangerous, because you can do anything you want," he admits. "We were the perfect, and bad combination, good and bad together." Watch the clip - here.
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
