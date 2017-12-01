Camila Cabello Strips Down For 'Havana' Performance

The simple, rhythmic arrangement put Cabello's voice front and center. Diplo presented the award to Camila, who used her speech to thank her mother for being such a fantastic role model. Cabello shared her mother's immigration story and praised her determination and love.

"The only reason I'm standing on this stage and on this soil in this country is because of one woman, my mom… thank you to the woman of life," she said. "I have the most incredible example of what it means to be a woman…this is for my mom." Watch the performance here.